A photo booth but instead of photos, an artist is hidden inside drawing your portrait

An artist in the Philippines, Loren Mendoza, has come up with a fun twist on the old-school photo booth. Instead of snapping your picture, she draws a quick portrait of you while you sit inside her "Portraits! by Loren" booth. It's affordable too, costing about $5 to $7 USD, and you can choose to get one portrait or a set of three that look like a classic photo strip.

Here's how it works. You walk into the booth, which looks a funky-cool photo booth, pull the red curtain closed and sit down. You pop in a handmade paper token, which is just as adorable as it sounds. Then you get to pick a three-minute song to listen to while Mendoza draws you, while hidden behind glass.

She then holds up a sign with the instruction, "For Best Results, HOLD THAT POSE!" Then, she shows a "Pose Roulette" that tells you what kind of face to make, like looking disgusted or shocked. A few minutes later, just like in a photo booth, you pick up your piece from the side of the booth. The whole process takes less than 10 minutes. You leave with both a cool piece of art and a great story to tell!

For the most part, it looks like Mendoza has had her booth stationed inside a few different shopping malls in the Philippines.