Do you have Dupuytren's disease? Then it's likely you are part Neanderthal

Dupuytren's Disease is a genetically inheritable condition that causes the fibrous connective tissue in a person's hand to thicken, causing the fingers to curl permanently inward. Some people get surgery to correct it. In severe cases, the hand becomes a withered, useless claw, and some patients opt to have their hand amputated.

I have a mild case in my right hand. It appeared a couple of years ago and is slowly getting worse. It's a little painful in the morning when I wake up until I gently stretch my fingers.

Today I read an article in Discovery citing a study that says Neanderthal DNA is "partly to blame" for the condition: