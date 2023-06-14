Drunk man accused woman of threatening him with gun which… wasn't that

In Belleville, Ontario, a drunk man tried to pick up on a woman outside of a restaurant by complimenting her perfume. That's when things became… confused, and the police got involved. According to the police report, the man claimed that the woman responded to his advances by threatening him with a gun.

From the City of Belleville Police:

When officers spoke to the female, she provided a VERY different account of the events. She explained that her perfume was called "JULIETTE HAS A GUN". Police were able to confirm her story with restaurant staff and a quick Google search. The incident was resolved peacefully and police ensured the male arrived home safely following the incident.

illustrative image: Juliette has a gun