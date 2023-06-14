King Charles III's childhood drawings up for auction

Rob Beschizza
Queen Elizabeth, as drawn by her son Charles c. 1954

Charles was always the arty one1 and now his charming childhood drawings of mummy and daddy–Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip–are up for auction, for charity.

There is also a cartoon-style illustration, thought to have been done between 1954 and 1956, which the young prince drew for his father. It shows a sailor receiving some "hair restorer" from an urn, together with a note, dated March 25, 1954, which reads: "Dear Papa, I am longing to see you in the ship, Love from Charles." … The King remains an enthusiastic artist, and a collection of his watercolors went on show in London last year. He has previously described painting as "one of the most relaxing and therapeutic exercises I know," adding that it "refreshes parts of the soul which other activities can't reach."

1. Anne: competent. Andrew: creepy. Edward: thick.