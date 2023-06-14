Restaurant's mistreatment of workers included bringing in "priest" to hear their "workplace sins"

Sacramento, California restaurant Taqueria Garibaldi was busted for mistreating workers by refusing to pay overtime, threatening employees around their immigration status, dipping into the tip pool to pay managers, and insisting employees confess their "workplace sins" to a hired "priest." From ABC10:

The employee said the person told workers to "get the sins out" and confess if they'd stolen from the employer, been late for work or had bad intentions for their employer.

The Department of Labor says the employer agreed to a consent judgment, which ordered Che Garibaldi and its owners and operators to pay $140,000 in back wages and damages to 35 employees.

"Under oath, an employee of Taqueria Garibaldi explained how the restaurant offered a supposed priest to hear their workplace 'sins' while other employees reported that a manager falsely claimed that immigration issues would be raised by the department's investigation," said Regional Solicitor of Labor Marc Pilotin in San Francisco. "This employer's despicable attempts to retaliate against employees were intended to silence workers, obstruct an investigation and prevent the recovery of unpaid wages."