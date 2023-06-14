Trailer for "Our Planet II," the second season of David Attenborough's remarkable nature show

The second season of Netflix's remarkable series Our Planet will be released tomorrow. You can watch the trailer below.
The first season was an absolutely amazing documentary, that not only dazzled with shots of animals that you couldn't believe were captured, but also explained how climate change was profoundly affecting their habitat and lives.
Netflix describes the second season:
From the Emmy Award-winning team behind Planet Earth and Our Planet comes Our Planet II. At any given moment on planet Earth, billions of animals are on the move. Captured with spectacular and innovative cinematography, Our Planet II unravels the mysteries of how and why animals migrate to reveal some of the most dramatic and compelling stories in the natural world.