Anti-Semites demand $100,000 from Sheriff Chitwood. He offers them pacifiers

Sheriff Mike Chitwood of Volusia County in Florida offered to send pacifiers to the Goyim Defense League, an anti-Semitic group that sent him a demand for $100,000 after he called them "scumbags." They also demanded that Chitwood delete his tweet advertising "Scumbag Eradication Team" T-shirts, which display an image of a person with a swastika tattoo being flushed down a toilet.

The group sent notices to Chitwood demanding payment of $100,000 in gold, coverage of administrative and legal fees, a public apology, and the removal of certain tweets. The notice said Chitwood had 72 hours to comply or face potential legal action.

One of the notices sent to Chitwood said, "I don't know what you were thinking of posting tweets of yourself on a shirt flushing living breathing human beings with unalienable rights down the toilet for using such rights, but when the subject is a political matter, it is clear that you should be classified as a domestic terrorist."

"Here's a shot for you to suck on the pacifier, because that's about all you're going to get from your lawsuit," Chitwood said, underscoring his lack of concern for the group's demands. (The notice was not a lawsuit).

From The Daytona Beach News-Journal: