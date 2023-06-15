Check out some of the unused concept art for Street Fighter 6

They say, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." And while that's usually sound advice, nothing is so good that it can't be improved. VHS tapes were great, but DVDs were better. Chariots look pretty awesome and are infinitely better for the environment than cars, but who doesn't love the feeling of driving on the open road?

In contrast to the quote mentioned above that opened this blog, there's another maxim that's also important to remember, "the enemy of the great is good." Sometimes if you want to achieve greatness, you have to abandon "the good" and reach beyond "whatever works."

Take the redesigns for the characters in Street Fighter 6, for example. Even if you don't play video games, Ryu, Ken, Guile, and Chun Li's iconic designs from Street Fighter 2 are probably still emblazoned in your brain. With Street Fighter 6, the artists at Capcom were given the unenviable task of updating the memorable costumes of the World Warriors, and to everyone's surprise, they killed it.

In the post linked above, you can check out some of the unused concept art that went into constructing the new and immediately beloved looks for the cast of Street Fighter.