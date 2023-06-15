LG's portable briefcase monitor is like something a spy would have in a 1980s movie set in the future

LG's Stanby ME Go briefcase monitor is a 27" touchscreen model that lives inside an enormous briefcase. It has WebOS TV software, four speakers and various connectivity options, including wireless. Frankly, it has much going against it: its battery only lasts three hours and otherwise requires mains power, so its portability is limited, and the screen's resolution is only 1080p.

But I just love the absurd yet refined aesthetic, with its laminate shell and subtle fabric interior, and it reminds me of a scene from Total Recall, the 1990 movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger: "You are not you. You are me."

The listing is on LG's Korean site, at about $900.