James Gunn talks about the pressure of helming the next Superman film

In his classic 1972 song, You Don't Mess Around with Jim, the artist Jim Croce famously warned listeners about "tugging on Superman's cape." The implication obviously is that if you were to yank on the Man of Steel's signature red cape, the consequences would be as dire as messing around with the eponymous Jim. Unfortunately for the new Co-head of DC's film division, James Gunn can't heed that advice. In fact, Gunn has to tug on Superman's cape, poke around inside the Fortress of Solitude, and figure out what makes the Man of Tomorrow tick.

With his upcoming film Superman: Legacy, James Gunn has decided to personally task himself with creating a definitive version of the Kal-El for DC's rebooted cinematic universe. And as you can probably imagine, it's a tough gig.

In the video linked above, Gunn talks to former Lex Luthor Michael Rosenbaum about the pressures of helming a Superman film.