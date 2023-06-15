Live in a grain silo! Private and tranquil smart home for sale! Enjoy the amazing wildlife… by killing it!

For $1.6 million, you can live inside these converted grain silos on nearly 400 acres of land in Odessa, Washington. Host your friends! Watch movies! Shoot guns! From Moses Lake Realty Group:

386.11 acres of phenomenal hunting ground, w/ an abundance of game all year round. This property is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts, from the stocked pond & outdoor shooting range w/ targets UP to 1 mile, to the fully improved grain bins that make for an ideal entertainment venue. With a state-of-the-art security system equipped with cameras, & a smart home system, you can ensure your safety & peace of mind, wherever you are. Generates income from pasture rent & crop production, making it an ideal investment opportunity. The dwelling comfortably sleeps 6 ppl, providing you w/ the ultimate rural experience. The pond is stocked w/ bass & is engineered to never freeze!