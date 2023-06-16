Watch Black Panther and Spider-Man get into a real brawl as Super Mario tries to intervene (video)

It was a cartoon brawl for the ages in Teresópolis, Brazil over the weekend as Black Panther and Spider-Man got into a brawl. It appears that Super Mario attempted to defuse the situation but was then pulled into the battle. The characters were riding on tourist trains owned by competing companies.

"Those involved were led by military police to the police station," g1 news reports. "The man who played Spider-Man had his nose broken and was hospitalized waiting to find out if he will need surgery until this Tuesday."

(via Coast to Coast)