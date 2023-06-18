Look at this genius list of prohibited lazy "jokes"

Apparently from the writers' room at the Comedy Central show Workaholics, this tweet sports an epic whiteboard list of lazy and hacky joke/phrases that were prohibited from the show.

man… the list of bad jokes that workaholics writers weren't allowed to use is so painful, it's like a time capsule of the most annoying millennial humor from the early/mid 2010s pic.twitter.com/0s2sZlQHM0 — ch🧠rlie (@colorpulp) June 15, 2023

I can't unsee that.

This was purportedly compiled during the show's run from 2011-2017, but these are still in very, very annoyingly prevalent use today. A fun game would be to find the animated movie trailer that features the highest amount of phrases from this list. I'm guessing it would make double digits.

Or let's not and say we did.

(Full disclosure: I think I've probably used "Wait. What?" in a comic I've drawn.)

Good talk. I think we're done here.