Look at this genius list of prohibited lazy "jokes"

Apparently from the writers' room at the Comedy Central show Workaholics, this tweet sports an epic whiteboard list of lazy and hacky joke/phrases that were prohibited from the show.
I can't unsee that.
This was purportedly compiled during the show's run from 2011-2017, but these are still in very, very annoyingly prevalent use today. A fun game would be to find the animated movie trailer that features the highest amount of phrases from this list. I'm guessing it would make double digits.
Or let's not and say we did.
(Full disclosure: I think I've probably used "Wait. What?" in a comic I've drawn.)
Good talk. I think we're done here.