Paper dolls meet the runway in these incredible costumes by Subject Dolly

I recently stumbled upon the work of Subject Dolly, a fantastic doll maker, who made all my fashion dreams come true in this incredible piece they designed for a fashion show called Another Dimension. The surreal outfits that Subject Dolly sent down the runway are evocative of vintage paper dolls and the haunting twins in The Shining. If more amazing art like this was featured on the runway, I'd want to be in the audience at every fashion show. I should have known of Subject Dolly's work long ago, because it's right up my alley. I can't get enough of it.

From Instagram: