The Flash director Andy Muschietti to direct Batman: Brave and the Bold

According to Deadline, Andy Muschietti is set to direct the upcoming Batman: Brave and the Bold.

The Flash has been a troubled production almost since it was announced. Even before Ezra Miller's alleged crimes, The Flash was beset with a host of issues.

Prior to It director Andy Muschietti agreeing to helm the project, The Flash built up a reputation for running through directors during its extensive stint in developmental hell. From Jonathan Goldstein to Seth Grahame-Smith, it was starting to look like there wasn't a director around that could shepherd the troubled film to completion.

Now that The Flash has finally made it to theaters, Warner Brothers have seemingly developed an appreciation for Muschietti's talents as a director, as the studio has decided to let him direct Batman: Brave and the Bold for James Gunn's DC cinematic universe.