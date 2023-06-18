The Flash director Andy Muschietti to direct Batman: Brave and the Bold

According to Deadline, Andy Muschietti is set to direct the upcoming Batman: Brave and the Bold.
The Flash has been a troubled production almost since it was announced. Even before Ezra Miller's alleged crimes, The Flash was beset with a host of issues.
Prior to It director Andy Muschietti agreeing to helm the project, The Flash built up a reputation for running through directors during its extensive stint in developmental hell. From Jonathan Goldstein to Seth Grahame-Smith, it was starting to look like there wasn't a director around that could shepherd the troubled film to completion.
Now that The Flash has finally made it to theaters, Warner Brothers have seemingly developed an appreciation for Muschietti's talents as a director, as the studio has decided to let him direct Batman: Brave and the Bold for James Gunn's DC cinematic universe.
The Flash hasn't even opened to $100 million this weekend — and may potentially not — but Warner Bros is already popping champagne with the pic's filmmaker Andy Muschietti and producer-sister Barbara Muschietti.
Two early evening whopper pieces of news: DC co-bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran have set Andy Muschietti to direct their Batman movie Brave and the Bold, while additionally Warner Bros Pictures and Warner Bros Television Group/Max have inked separate multi-year first-look deals with the Muschiettis and their Double Dream banner. Already, the Muschiettis are working on the It prequel series Welcome to Derry for HBO.