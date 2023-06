Behold the en-suite bathroom on offer in this London real estate listing. One can lie back in bed and watch as one's evening companion realizes that they must extrude a loaf in this thing while you observe.

If anything I'm disappointed that it doesn't have acrylic drain lines, too, so you can watch excreta shooting around and off toward the Thames.

There should be a term for that particular echelon of wealth where the toilets get weird.