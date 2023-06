A drug dog in Los Angeles sniffed out a soda vending machine that was packed with heroin, fentanyl, and an assault rifle. According to KTLA, Ventura County "sheriff's deputies were in L.A. to serve a search warrant at an undisclosed location and requested a K-9 unit from the Los Angeles Police Department." The dog, named Bosco, was brought in and found the stash. Unsurprisingly, the police have not revealed the location of the vending machine.

I wonder if the cops had exact change though.