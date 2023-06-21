If you encounter a chupacabra, here's what to do

In Texas, summer is chupacabra season. Depending on who you ask, these goat suckers ("chupacabra" in Spanish) are native to Puerto Rico, Mexico, and the southwestern United States. While they usually prefer to snack on livestock, there's no telling what these creepy cryptids may do if they're hungry. KXAN in Texas published helpful background on the creatures with advice on what to do if you encounter one. They insist that any chupacabra you see is likely a coyote with mange, but I assume their advice applies anyway. From KXAN:

As explained by [Texas A&M University's AgriLife Extension], reports of the grey-skinned, patchy-furred, dog-like beast line up with the appearance of a coyote with mange. Mange is a skin disease caused by parasitic mites burrowing into the skin, causing hair loss, irritation and poor health. Additionally, TAMU researchers write that mange can cause diminished physical strength, leading the coyote to go after "easier" prey — like tied up livestock.

Anyone who has experienced or knows of any recent livestock losses, or spots a mangy animal, should contact a local parks and wildlife department game warden or wildlife biologist. If any pets or livestock may have come in contact with a mangy animal, TAMU recommends bathing them (potentially with acaricide, a pesticide) or consulting a vet.

Anyone who comes into contact with an animal with mange should also consider bathing.