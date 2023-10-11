Train passengers capture video of Bigfoot strolling in Colorado wilderness

Shannon and Stetson Parker were riding the train from Durango, Colorado to Silverton over the weekend when they spotted a furry figure moving on the hillside in a remote region of the state. The passenger next to them recorded video (below) while Shannon snapped photos.

According to the Denver Gazette, "when she shared the photos and video footage with train employees, she reports they claimed that they had never seen something like it before, but that they thought it could be a legitimate sighting." It's definitely a sighting of something.

featured image: Raggedstone/Shutterstock