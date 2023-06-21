Judge: Apple "coercively interrogated" store staff about union

Apple "coercively interrogated" staff at a New York store, a judge ruled Wednesday, as part of an illegal union-busting effort there. The National Labor Relations Board ordered it to cease and decist, writes Sarah Fielding.

Apple soon hired the anti-union law firm Littler Mendelson, which also represents Starbucks and McDonalds, among others. The company also instructed store managers to share anti-union sentiments, such as warning employees that joining a union could bring reduced pay, career opportunities and time off. That May, the Communications Workers of America filed Unfair Labor Practice charges for the Apple stores in the World Trade Center and Atlanta's Cumberland Mall.

"Joining unions means you make less money and get less time off" is a good one!