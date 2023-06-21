Proud trailer park lot owner and "gluttonous eater of fried foods and snack cakes" memorialized with wonderful obituary

James Loveless of Somerset, Kentucky died last week at age 60. James was "a divorcee, father, grandfather and proud owner of a few lots in the trailer park," according to a wonderful obituary penned by his "second-favorite son" Rocky. After the text went viral, Rocky told the Commonwealth Journal is exactly the euology his dad would have wanted. Below is an excerpt. Rest in peace, James.

As a gluttonous eater of fried foods and snack cakes, as well as the occasional chili cheese dog, James, tried in vain to give up the ghost by clogging his arteries and having a stroke in 2015. His twin boys, Rocky and Rodney, had other plans and made him go to the hospital. While waiting in the ER at the hospital, he was heard saying, "Let's make a break for it!", only to be heard by one of the hospital staff and forced to go through the procedure. He wasn't too excited about the prospect, but went anyway.

On many occasions in life, James was seen in his back yard at the trailer park during the early hours of the morning, hammering beers, standing over country-style ribs, and yelling, "It's got a head like a cat on it!", while nearby neighbors would peek out their windows bearing looks of disgust and amazement, as his party guests were slurring remarks about needing to speed up his cooking style[…]

Jamie loved his family more than anything else in the world…except ice-cold Busch, room-temperature Busch, T-bones, New York strip, prime rib, shrimp, swimming, poker, hatch-back Mustang GTs, tank-tops, Kentucky Men's basketball, and his personal copy of Eddie Murphy's Raw.