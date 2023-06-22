Flying saucer takes flight over Shenzhen

Earlier this month, Shenzhen, China's tech hotspot, pulled back the curtain on the world's first piloted flying saucer which looks straight out of a sci-fi movie. Shenzhen UFO Power Technology created the vessel, an electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL) they've dubbed the "iUFO."

It took three years to develop the iUFO which has a circular cockpit, twelve propellers, and a clear dome for a 360-degree bird's eye view. It can reach altitudes of 650 feet and speeds of 31 mph, and can fly for a maximum of 15 minutes. Plus, it can takeoff and land on the ground or water.

NextShark:

The aircraft was reportedly created to help boost tourism in Shenzhen, which has long been regarded as China's Silicon Valley. However, the iUFO also shows the potential of eVTOLs in helping decongest land traffic and making for greener short-distance trips.

Of course, I can't help but think of this.