Meteorologist quits TV job after "conservative Iowan" issues death threat over climate change teaching

An Iowa CBS affiliate's meteorologist quit his job of 18 years after receiving a death threat from a self-described "conservative Iowan" for teaching viewers about climate change, reports USA Today.
Chris Gloniger (38) announced his retirement in a Tweet, which said, "After a death threat stemming from my climate coverage last year and resulting PTSD, in addition to family health issues, l've decided to begin this journey now."
From USA Today:
[L]ast June, Gloninger began exchanging emails with a man from Lenox, Iowa whose string of vitriolic messages accusing the meteorologist of being a liberal conspiracy theorist and a "Biden puppet" became increasingly concerning. The man eventually pled guilty in August to misdemeanor harassment for sending the threatening messages and incurred a $105 fine in the Iowa District Court for Polk County, according to a criminal complaint.
Gloniger's last day as a television meteorologist will be July 7. After that, he will take a job as a senior scientist at Woods Hole Group, where he will continue his work as a climate change educator.