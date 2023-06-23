Meteorologist quits TV job after "conservative Iowan" issues death threat over climate change teaching

An Iowa CBS affiliate's meteorologist quit his job of 18 years after receiving a death threat from a self-described "conservative Iowan" for teaching viewers about climate change, reports USA Today.

Chris Gloniger (38) announced his retirement in a Tweet, which said, "After a death threat stemming from my climate coverage last year and resulting PTSD, in addition to family health issues, l've decided to begin this journey now."

From USA Today:

[L]ast June, Gloninger began exchanging emails with a man from Lenox, Iowa whose string of vitriolic messages accusing the meteorologist of being a liberal conspiracy theorist and a "Biden puppet" became increasingly concerning. The man eventually pled guilty in August to misdemeanor harassment for sending the threatening messages and incurred a $105 fine in the Iowa District Court for Polk County, according to a criminal complaint.

My #climate coverage has garnered negative feedback. But last month I received the first threat, followed by a flow of harassing emails. Police are investigating. It's mentally exhausting & at times I have NOT been ok. If you're facing this & need someone to talk to, I'm here. 1/ pic.twitter.com/SGbZfEr1uT — Chris Gloninger (@ChrisGloninger) July 16, 2022

Gloniger's last day as a television meteorologist will be July 7. After that, he will take a job as a senior scientist at Woods Hole Group, where he will continue his work as a climate change educator.