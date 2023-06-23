Watch an early screen test of Roger Rabbit with Paul Reubens voicing Roger

This video is a 1983 screen test for the movie that would become Who Framed Roger Rabbit, featuring Paul "Pee Wee Herman" Reubens as the voice of Roger Rabbit.

Disney had purchased the rights to the Gary K. Wolf novel Who Censored Roger Rabbit? in 1981, but the property spent years in development hell before the movie was finally released in 1988. This test footage was made after Reubens made his Pee Wee Herman HBO special (1981), but before his movie Pee Wee's Big Adventure (1985) rocketed him to stardom.

As a Pee Wee fan, I'm biased, but I prefer this voice to Charles Fleischer's, who played Roger in the movie. Reubens' Roger seems cuter and more childlike.