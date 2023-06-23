Watch Juliette Lewis learning to drift for her 50th birthday

On June 21, 2023, actor Juliette Lewis turned 50 years old—and she celebrated the occasion by learning how to drive a car with a stick shift, and learning how to drift. She posted a few videos on her Instagram, and she looks like she's having a blast. She explains:

My first day as a 50-year-old was spent Learning something- I was intimidated by- but had dreamed about; I learned how to drive a stick AND #drift in the same day!

Here's an external view where you can see the car she's driving drifting and spinning. And here's a video shot inside the car, where you can see her in the driver's seat excitedly chatting while she maneuvers the car.

Looks like she went to Drift101, a driving school located in Rosamond, California (just north of Los Angeles) "specializing in drifting, stunt, and performance driving for 15+ years" that offers one-on-one lessons "custom-catered to every individual based on their previous driving experience and learning ability." Their website states, "Whether you are a stunt performer, rally driver, road racer, or a driver with no experience, we know what works for you."

Happy birthday, Juliette! Here's to always learning something new, and having fun while doing so. I'd do it, too, in a heartbeat—it looks really fun!