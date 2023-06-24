I love this bug-filled, painterly animation by Robert Steven Connett

I love this bug-filled, painterly animation by artist Robert Steven Connett. Connett is a painter who creates breathtaking, cosmic scenes of plants, bugs, and creatures. Seeing his work brought to life through animation is so much fun.

It's truly visceral to watch Connett's green, alien-like bugs crawl around on the gray man's face and head. I like how the man in the painting looks pretty undisturbed by the whole thing, as if this is a daily occurrence for him.

The music has a great mood, too. I'd watch a feature length film in his art style, if I could.

From Instagram: