Learn how to make a mini terrarium with Ben Newell

Ben Newell is a terrarium-building pro who posts his beautiful creations–and instructional videos–on Instagram. For those of you who are curious of what a terrarium is, it's a closed off garden environment, usually in a glass container, that holds a mini ecosystem. They can be great for decoration, scientific observation, and to give as a gift.

This mini terrarium tutorial is a fantastic starting point for anyone interested in making one. All you need is a small glass jar with a lid and some garden supplies such as soil, moss, etc.

I'm going to try making one myself. It looks like so much fun! You can even make one inside of a tic tac container, as explained in this video.