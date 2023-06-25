Ben Affleck is rumored to have an apperance in Deadpool 3

According to Comicbook.com, Ben Affleck might reprise his role of Matt Murdock from 2003's Daredevil film in Deadpool 3.

Are you tired of the multiverse yet? Over the last decade, several publications have written about the mythical superhero fatigue and how it'll eventually render the genre as impotent as the Western. And while the failure of The Flash might finally be providing the aforementioned critics with the ammunition they've been craving for years, the success of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse acts as a perfect counterpoint to those heralding the superhero genre's demise.

However, even though the public is still seemingly willing to ride the superhero wave, is it wrong for us to hope that audiences will develop multiverse fatigue? Both Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and The Flash, as well as a litany of phase four Marvel films, revolve around the multiverse concept, and, frankly, they're kind of starting to retread similar plot beats.

﻿Apparently, the upcoming Deadpool 3 will also make use of the multiverse as the film attempts to act as the bridge between Disney and Fox's Marvel properties.