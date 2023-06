I always enjoy hearing Danny Elfman talk about his work and his artistic inspirations.

In this 17-minute GQ piece, he talks about his film composing work, from Beetlejuice to Wednesday.

They tried to record it in England, like, for a best of album. The conductor in England looked at the score, and they started playing, and he picked it up, and he threw it on the floor and he said, "This shit is unplayable."