Introducing Mr. Frogzwilliam Darcy, a tiny knitted frog gentleman with a very fancy outfit

These tiny knitted frogs (and other creatures, like badgers and bumblebees) by India Rose Crawford are so cute, I can hardly stand it. Crawford also makes tiny clothes and accessories for her creations, and then creates perfect little videos showing the frogs getting dressed—they're called "Get Ready with Frog"—and going about their days.

Here's "Get Ready with Frog, Pride & Prejudice Edition," featuring Crawford's take on the character Mr. Fitzwilliam Darcy—appropriately renamed "Frogzwilliam Darcy":

I'm pleased to introduce you to Frogzwilliam Darcy ✨ I'm giddily delighted with how this outfit turned out, there's just something about Frog's little sock feet that makes me melt 🥺 I'm definitely going to be doing some more historical inspired outfits for Frog, maybe a Bridgerton one next? ☺️

And here's "Get Ready with Frog, Hobbit Edition":

Get ready with Frog- Hobbit Edition ✨💚 I thought Froggy might suit a little hobbity outfit, then I got carried away and made a hobbit hole too! I might do more of these 'everyday cosplay' type outfits, they're so much fun and Froggy is a great model 👌

Go check out India Rose Crawford's Instagram for more adorable knitted creations.