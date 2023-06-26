James Mangold doesn't like the idea of Wolverine showing up in Deadpool 3

According to AV Club, Logan director James Mangold doesn't like the idea of seeing Hugh Jackman reprise his role as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool 3.

Every film genre has a handful of movies that stand out from the pack and become both definitive and synonymous with the genre. As Hollywood continues to churn out superhero flicks left and right, the ranking of films that act as the watermark for the genre is incredibly mercurial. For example, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse came out this month, and a host of fans are already labeling it one of the best superhero films ever made, animated or otherwise.

However, even though the list of great superhero movies is perpetually shifting and expanding, a few films will always find their way to most fans' top ten lists. One of those movies is James Mangold's Logan, which was intended to be a swan song to Hugh Jackman's iconic portrayal of the Wolverine character.

Unfortunately for Mangold, Disney now owns the rights to 20th Century Fox and the films created under their umbrella and decided to revive Wolverine and bring Hugh Jackman back in the process for Deadpool 3.