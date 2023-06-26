Seth Rogen takes fans behind the scenes of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem in a new clip

There are tons of reasons to be excited about the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie. For starters, it's a new TMNT movie, and that alone should suffice. For the most part, barring the two Michael Bay movies, the Turtles have had an excellent cinematic career. And, yes, I'm including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III.

Another reason fans seem to be salivating over this new TMNT flick is how gorgeous the character designs are for this movie. Instead of looking like 30-year-old bodybuilders climbing off a Tren cycle, the Turtles actually resemble teenagers for the first time in years. What a novel concept.

However, the main reason that the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie looks like such a blast comes down to the involvement of funnyman Seth Rogen. For the last handful of years, Rogen has been the executive producer for a host of comic book-based properties and has shown a deep reverence for the stories he adapts. In the video linked above, you can check out Rogen, giving fans a look behind the scenes of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.