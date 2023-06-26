Video of Elton John's otherworldly performance of "Rocket Man" last night that may have been his last

Last night, Elton John closed down the Glastonbury Festival last night with the otherworldly performance of "Rocket Man" below. His three-hour performance was seen by more than seven million people on the BBC.

According to Deadline, "John, who has previously said last night would be his final ever performance, trawled through all the hits across a five-decades-long career including Candle in the Wind, Rocketman and Tiny Dancer. He was joined on stage by singer-songwriter Stephen Sanchez and The Killers' frontman Brandon Flowers."