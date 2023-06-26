Who knew Indiana Jones would look this good in black & white?

We're all thinking about it, so I'll just go ahead and say it. The new Indiana Jones movie looks pretty terrible. One would think after the failure of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, everyone involved with the franchise would've licked their wounds and called it a day. Instead, Disney decided to completely salt the earth and invest a considerable chunk of change into a new film that literally no one, save a few greedy executives and shareholders, asked for.

In times like this, it's important to revisit the classic Indiana Jones films. Not to perform some petulant and empty protest but rather to remember why we fell in love with the series and character in the first place. What made the original Indy trilogy so much fun was that it brilliantly captured the energy of classic adventure serials with a modern eye.

In the video linked above, the YouTube channel Cinemastix shows what Indiana Jones would look like if it went the extra step to replicate old adventure serials by presenting the films in black and white.