A woman perfectly explains why "two weeks' notice" is dead

When I first was told about this practice of "two weeks' notice," I thought it made perfect sense, from the business point of view. As an employee, I felt like Women of Tmro podcast guest D'Shonda does! At-Will employment allows an employer, in California, to terminate you because they feel like it and without a moment's notice. Legally, you have no more obligation than they do, but this perceived two-week etiquette move is generally touted as an obligation.

If you work for a company that, as standard practice, offers a severance package to employees who are let go for anything other than "cause," i.e., being fired for doing something that needed firing, sure, you should offer them notice. This maintains the same level of courtesy and consideration the employer provides you. Otherwise, you aren't obligated to help manage a business you are leaving.

