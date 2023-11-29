MAGA isn't known to be based on ethical principles, so it isn't surprising that Speaker Mike Johnson is now saying he has strong reservations about expelling Congress fraudster George Santos.

"I, personally, have real reservations about about doing this. I'm concerned about a precedent that might be set for that," the Republican lawmaker said today at a press conference about New York serial liar Rep. Santos. (See video below, posted by The Recount.)

Yes, Johnson, who prides himself on being an ultra-right Christian, is reticent about setting "a precedent," because this would mean nobody seeking a job in the U.S. Congress would be allowed to use campaign funds to purchase high-end luxury goods, Botox, peeps at OnlyFans pages, and even trips to casino resorts where they could gamble their funds away. Nobody would be allowed to break Federal law, as the 8-month-long investigation by the House Ethics Committee found Santos to have done. Nobody would be allowed to run for office using a completely fake resume, bio, and even full name.

And Johnson's meek reluctance to do the right thing is no surprise, coming from a MAGA disciple who pretends to think the 2020 election was stolen. Ironically, he told House members to "vote their conscious" tomorrow on whether or not to expel George Anthony Devolder … Santos.