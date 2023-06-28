Epic Prophecy unleashed: the Mountain Goats lead singer designs exclusive Magic: The Gathering Cards

Magic: The Gathering's Secret Lair Drop Series recently announced a new set of land cards curated by The Mountain Goats lead singer John Darnielle — the set is part of the Secret Lair Summer Superdrop 2023 Promotion. Secret Lair describes the set, which will be released on August 29, 2023:

John Darnielle of the Mountain Goats loves Magic. For years, his pinned tweet has been "I want to play Magic: The Gathering," he's posted songs celebrating his progress in MTG Arena, and he even streamed a live concert for the Mountain Goats album In League with Dragons, from Wizards of the Coast headquarters.



Knowing this drop was in good hooves, we gave the Mountain Goats full creative control. Darnielle set these cards on Lorwyn, created the art descriptions, hand selected the artists, and reviewed the art as it was being produced. On top of all that, he penned the epic prophecy featured in the flavor text across these 10 cards.



With the first ever extended art on basic lands, these mountains truly are the home of the Mountain Goats.



Art by Darrell Riche, Victor Adame Minguez, Mark Zug, Warren Mahy, Larry MacDougall, Omar Rayyan, Martina Pilcerova, Fred Fields, Ron Spears, Erica Williams

What is the Secret Lair Drop Series? The Magic: The Gathering website explains:

The Secret Lair Drop Series contains specially curated cards that feature some of the most exciting artists around. But act fast-each drop is available for a very limited amount of time. Here's the deal: Secret Lair celebrates everything you (and we) love about Magic: The Gathering. Each drop puts a brand-new spin on your favorite cards and might even have something new entirely. Think collabs with all kinds of different artists, some with styles you've never seen on a Magic card before, others with different weird and awesome ways to celebrate the game. Keep your eyes peeled: you never know what's coming next with Secret Lair.

