Guinness enlists anime legends for epic beer adventure

Murphy's is a Cork-based brewery founded in 1856, and owned by Heineken since 1983, which is largely seen as a competitor to the Diageo-owned Guinness from Dublin. Guinness, of course, is nearly as famous for its advertisements as it is for its stout. And in 1997, Murphy's made an effort to challenge their competitor in that field as well. The company recruited a British Ad agency called Nexus Productions, which managed to cement a partnership for with the film company behind the recently-released Ghost in the Shell movie.

Which is how some of the most prominent names in anime came to create the wild 60-second anime beer adventure you see below.

From the YouTube listing:

A rare occasion in which Japan is commissioned to produce a British advert for Irish beer, following the release of Ghost in the Shell in the UK. Six samurai dash through a futuristic megalopolis to get to the pub on time, in a high-octane sequel to the Brothers Quay's spot from a year prior. Directed by Hiroyuki Kitakubo, though some sources claim it to be Mamoru Oshii, at Production I.G. for Nexus Productions. Art was provided by Hiroyuki Kitakubo and Kazuchika Kise.

Hiroyuki Kitakubo may be better known as the director of Blood: the Last Vampire; while production designer Kazuchika Kise was the character designer behind Ghost in the Shell.

Personally, I think the international beer industry could benefit from more anime badassery.