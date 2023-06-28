Listen to 1960s NYC folkies

This playlist on NTS is a real blast from the past! Dig the 2-hour playlist with selected recordings from a who's who of the 1960s folk music scene in NYC's Greenwich Village and Washington Square. (Warning: contains Alan Ginsburg chanting and harmonium playing.)

I was amazed at how many of these recordings I had — and still listen to — and yet also found some new-to-me treasures, like Maria Muldaur singing Dylan's "I'll Be Your Baby Tonight" with banjo whiz Bill Keith playing pedal steel guitar.

This CUNY website has a good capsule history of the Greenwich Village folk music revival. Excerpt: