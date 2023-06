NASA's Perseverance Mars rover captured this image of a strange rock formation on the surface of the Red Planet. According to SETI (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence), the rock "could be a large meteorite alongside smaller pieces." I think it's possibly a rusty bolt from an alien spacecraft or, even more likely, a delicious interplanetary donut such as the tasty-looking one below found in 2014 by NASA's Opportunity Mars rover.

image: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Cornell Univ./Arizona State Univ.

(via Space.com)