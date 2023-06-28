Scarlet Speedster gets redemption in new audio drama series, Flash fans rejoice

The Flash is having a rough go of things at the box office, and it's pretty depressing. If you're a lifelong comic book fan, watching The Flash receive a terrible inaugural outing for his first feature film adaptation is heartbreaking. However, the writing was on the wall when it was announced that the first ever Flash movie would focus on the events of Flashpoint.

That's right, folks. DC didn't want to make a Flash feature that centered on one of his great rogues or, at the very least, a solo adventure that would endear the character to audiences. Nope, the big brass at DC decided that The Flash should only be a means to an end to ret-con the vomit-inducing Snyder-Verse.

Long story short, the character deserves a lot better, and hopefully, the new series of audio dramas based on the Scarlet Speedster will do The Flash justice.