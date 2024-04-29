Thoughtful cat brings her human friend flowers everyday

This sweet cat brings fallen flowers from the yard everyday and gives them to her human friend.

At first, the woman in the video didn't know where the flowers were coming from, as they'd mysteriously be placed outside her house everyday. One day, she heard one of the neighborhood stray cats meowing outside her window. She opened the window, and climbed the cat with a flower in its mouth.

This special cat continues to bring her flowers daily, and gave birth to a litter of kittens shortly after the woman took the cat into her home. My cat brings nothing to me except dead rodents, but I guess it's the thought that counts.

