The Five Nights At Freddy's movie debuts trailer

Blumhouse's adaptation of the immensely popular indie horror game series Five Nights at Freddy's has been teased and rumored for a while now, but today the curtain was fully pulled back with the debut of a full-length trailer. The movie sees Josh Hutcherson of Hunger Games fame take center stage as newbie security guard Mike Schmidt, essentially adapting the plot of the first game in a fairly safe and probably advisable move — although a few elements from later games are visible for the keen-eyed.

Five Nights At Freddy's has dominated and influenced indie horror for almost a decade now, so it seems an obvious choice to bring to the big screen. Whether or not the movie proves to be as big a smash hit as the game remains to be seen, but the grimy, run-down aesthetic seems to capture the feel of the original series perfectly.