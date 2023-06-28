The Five Nights At Freddy's movie debuts trailer

Grant St. Clair
From the movie trailer to Five Nights at Freddy's

Blumhouse's adaptation of the immensely popular indie horror game series Five Nights at Freddy's has been teased and rumored for a while now, but today the curtain was fully pulled back with the debut of a full-length trailer. The movie sees Josh Hutcherson of Hunger Games fame take center stage as newbie security guard Mike Schmidt, essentially adapting the plot of the first game in a fairly safe and probably advisable move — although a few elements from later games are visible for the keen-eyed.

Five Nights At Freddy's has dominated and influenced indie horror for almost a decade now, so it seems an obvious choice to bring to the big screen. Whether or not the movie proves to be as big a smash hit as the game remains to be seen, but the grimy, run-down aesthetic seems to capture the feel of the original series perfectly.