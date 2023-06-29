Check out the first trailer for the Five Nights at Freddy's movie

Watching video games evolve is one of the great pleasures of being a child of the 90s. Although every genre has undergone a massive evolution since the 90s, in terms of gameplay and graphics, few genres have benefited from the medium's growth as much as horror games.

In the early 90s, horror games could only boast characters and settings stylized with spooky, pixelated aesthetics as the means to create an immersive world designed to truly horrify players didn't exist yet. By the mid to late 90s, games like Resident Evil and Silent Hill changed the genre forever. Nowadays, horror games are so intricately crafted that they can feature characters that veer away from the traditional monsters and generate horror from unexpected themes and settings.

Such is the case of the horror phenomenon Five Nights at Freddy's which became a massive hit in the early 2010s. With the amount of success the Five Nights at Freddy franchise earned, it was only a matter of time before the series received a feature film adaptation. In the video linked above, you can check out the trailer for the new Five Nights at Freddy's movie.