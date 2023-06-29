Dylan Mulvaney finally speaks out against the cowardly, MAGA-fearing Bud Light (video)

After a couple of months of near silence on the topic, Dylan Mulvaney spoke up today, saying she has been "scared" and "lonely" since she partnered with Bud Light — a brand that reached out to a trans influencer only to abandon her when far-right morons freaked out. (See her TikTok video below.)

The 26-year-old personality says she used to love Budweiser, which is why she agreed to take their deal, which simply required her to post one sponsored video to her Instagram page. The company also created a personalized can for her that included her image, which she says she has since lost.

Mulvaney says she's bringing this up now, months later, because "what transpired from that video was more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined." At first Mulvaney felt guilty about the hateful backlash Budweiser received from the likes of a panicky Kid Rock and other MAGA misfits who posted hostile videos about the company's failed attempt at inclusivity.

But now she's disheartened by the fact that the cowardly Anheuser-Busch — which quickly backpedaled from their inclusivity campaign to roll out an embarrassingly phony "patriotic" ad — has never checked in on or stood up for Mulvaney, leaving her to fend for herself against the hate and harassment the company's marketing campaign has caused her.

"For months now I've been scared to leave my house, I've been ridiculed in public, I've been followed, and I have felt a loneliness that I wouldn't wish on anyone."

"For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse, in my opinion, than not hiring a trans person at all," she said. "Because it gives customers permission to be as transphobic and hateful as they want, and the hate doesn't end with me. It has serious and grave consequences for the rest of our community."

"I'm not telling you this because I want your pity," she says. "I'm telling you this because if this is my experience from a very privileged perspective, know that it is much, much worse for other trans people."

Front page thumbnail image: Ovidiu Hrubaru / shutterstock.com