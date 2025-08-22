DeSantis fails again as Orlando defies him with new rainbow crosswalk (video)

Gov. Ron DeSantis just can't win. In fact, the Florida sad sack has struck out twice in one week, first with a judge's order to close down his flimsy "Alligator Alcatraz," and then with the resurrection of Orlando's rainbow crosswalk — which he thought he had erased.

The ridiculous anti-woke governor, who suffers from a strong aversion to rainbows, thought he finally scored a point when he sent officials from the Florida Department of Transportation to paint over it in the middle of the night on Wednesday. But surprise! It's back — at least temporarily — as an enthusiastic crowd gathered around to resurrect it in all its splendor. (See video below, posted by Jeremy Rodriguez.)

This is the same Florida man who once had big dreams of becoming president, until he realized that the entire country, outside of the Sunshine State, just can't stand the guy.

The rainbow crosswalk was originally painted near the LGBTQ-friendly Pulse nightclub in 2017 to commemorate the 49 people who were killed there during the club's mass shooting in 2016.