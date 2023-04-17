Bud Light backpedals with humiliating "patriotic" ad (video)

Anheuser-Busch desperately switches gears after facing backlash for going "woke." In a panic after collaboration with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney led to a predictable MAGA meltdown, the sycophantic company quickly did an about-face and created an embarrassing "patriotic" ad. Like being aware of an actor's acting, nothing is more cringeworthy than watching a corporation so transparently grovel on its knees as it pretends to stand for something. (See ad below.)

