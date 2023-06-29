Fall Out Boy re-wrote "We Didn't Start the Fire" for 1989-2023

The headline says it all there folks: Fall Out Boy, the Chicago-based pop-punk band featuring that guy who used to be fat*, plus Ashlee Simpson's ex-husband and Colin Powell's grand-nephew whose parents literally met because of Joe Biden, just released a cover of Billy Joel's famous anthem, "We Didn't Start The Fire." Except the Boys of the Fall Out were not content to merely repeat the Long Islander's lengthy list of no-longer-current-events for which the Boomers claim no culpability. Instead, they've updated the lyrics for the present era — specifically, 1989-2023, although the lyrics themselves don't follow any chronological order.
It's definitely a choice. Just like there are so many choice pairings in these lyrics. If nothing else, I respect their commitment to just going all the way with this. 'Cause it's…it's something.
Captain Planet
Arab Spring
LA Riots
Rodney King
Deep fakes
Earthquakes
Iceland volcano
Oklahoma City bomb
Kurt Cobain
Pokémon
Tiger Woods
MySpace
Monsanto GMOs
Harry Potter
Twilight
Michael Jackson dies
Nuclear accident
Fukushima Japan
Crimean peninsula
Cambridge analytica
Kim Jong Un
Robert Downey Jr
Iron Man
We didn't start the fire
It was always burning since the world's been turning
We didn't start the fire
No we didn't light it but we're trying to fight it
More war in Afghanistan
Cubs go all the way again
Obama
Spielberg
Explosion Lebanon
Unabomber
Bobbit, John
Bombing Boston marathon
Balloon Boy
War on terror
Qanon
Trump gets impeached twice
Polar bears got no ice
Fyre fest
Black Parade
Michael Phelps
Y2K
Boris Johnson
Brexit
Kanye West
Taylor Swift
Stranger Things
Tiger King
Ever given suez
We didn't start the fire
It was always burning since the world's been turning
We didn't start the fire
No we didn't light it but we're trying to fight it
Sandy Hook
Columbine
Sandra Bland and Tamir Rice
ISIS
Lebron James
Shinzo Abe blown away
Meghan Markle
George Floyd
Burj Khalifa
Metroid
Fermi paradox
Venus and Serena
Michael Jordan 23
YouTube killed MTV
Spongebob
Golden State Killer caught
Michael Jordan 45
Woodstock '99
Keaton Batman
Bush v Gore
I can't take it anymore
We didn't start the fire
It was always burning since the world's been turning
We didn't start the fire
No we didn't light it but we're trying to fight it
Elon Musk
Kaepernick
Texas failed electric grid
Jeff Bezos
Climate change
White rhino goes extinct
Great pacific garbage patch
Tom DeLonge and aliens
Mars rover
Avatar
Self-driving electric cars
S-S-S-R-Is
Prince and the Queen die
World Trade
Second plane
What else do I have to say?
We didn't start the fire
It was always burning since the world's been turning
We didn't start the fire
But when we are gone
It will still burn on, and on, and on
And on, and on, and on, and on, and on
We didn't start the fire
It was always burning since the world's been turning
*Please note that these words are linked, because they are relevant and (I think) interesting in an examination of both the band and the grander human condition, and not just because I'm trying to be mean to Patrick Stump.