Fall Out Boy re-wrote "We Didn't Start the Fire" for 1989-2023

The headline says it all there folks: Fall Out Boy, the Chicago-based pop-punk band featuring that guy who used to be fat*, plus Ashlee Simpson's ex-husband and Colin Powell's grand-nephew whose parents literally met because of Joe Biden, just released a cover of Billy Joel's famous anthem, "We Didn't Start The Fire." Except the Boys of the Fall Out were not content to merely repeat the Long Islander's lengthy list of no-longer-current-events for which the Boomers claim no culpability. Instead, they've updated the lyrics for the present era — specifically, 1989-2023, although the lyrics themselves don't follow any chronological order.

It's definitely a choice. Just like there are so many choice pairings in these lyrics. If nothing else, I respect their commitment to just going all the way with this. 'Cause it's…it's something.

Captain Planet

Arab Spring

LA Riots

Rodney King

Deep fakes

Earthquakes

Iceland volcano

Oklahoma City bomb

Kurt Cobain

Pokémon

Tiger Woods

MySpace

Monsanto GMOs Harry Potter

Twilight

Michael Jackson dies

Nuclear accident

Fukushima Japan

Crimean peninsula

Cambridge analytica

Kim Jong Un

Robert Downey Jr

Iron Man We didn't start the fire

It was always burning since the world's been turning

We didn't start the fire

No we didn't light it but we're trying to fight it More war in Afghanistan

Cubs go all the way again

Obama

Spielberg

Explosion Lebanon

Unabomber

Bobbit, John

Bombing Boston marathon

Balloon Boy

War on terror

Qanon Trump gets impeached twice

Polar bears got no ice

Fyre fest

Black Parade

Michael Phelps

Y2K

Boris Johnson

Brexit

Kanye West

Taylor Swift

Stranger Things

Tiger King

Ever given suez We didn't start the fire

It was always burning since the world's been turning

We didn't start the fire

No we didn't light it but we're trying to fight it Sandy Hook

Columbine

Sandra Bland and Tamir Rice

ISIS

Lebron James

Shinzo Abe blown away

Meghan Markle

George Floyd

Burj Khalifa

Metroid

Fermi paradox

Venus and Serena Michael Jordan 23

YouTube killed MTV

Spongebob

Golden State Killer caught

Michael Jordan 45

Woodstock '99

Keaton Batman

Bush v Gore

I can't take it anymore We didn't start the fire

It was always burning since the world's been turning

We didn't start the fire

No we didn't light it but we're trying to fight it Elon Musk

Kaepernick

Texas failed electric grid

Jeff Bezos

Climate change

White rhino goes extinct

Great pacific garbage patch

Tom DeLonge and aliens

Mars rover

Avatar

Self-driving electric cars

S-S-S-R-Is

Prince and the Queen die

World Trade

Second plane

What else do I have to say? We didn't start the fire

It was always burning since the world's been turning

We didn't start the fire

But when we are gone

It will still burn on, and on, and on

And on, and on, and on, and on, and on We didn't start the fire

It was always burning since the world's been turning

*Please note that these words are linked, because they are relevant and (I think) interesting in an examination of both the band and the grander human condition, and not just because I'm trying to be mean to Patrick Stump.