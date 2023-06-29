Man wanted for January 6 riot was apprehended today near Obama's home with weapons cache and explosive materials

Remember when Rep. Andrew Clyde called January 6 terrorists "normal tourists"? Well, one of those tourists — who has an arrest warrant for his role in the assault on the Capitol — was arrested today when he was caught with bomb-making materials just blocks away from former President Barack Obama's Washington, D.C., home.
Taylor Taranto (37) of Seattle, Washington, was spotted in the neighborhood by Secret Service agents, and he started running towards Obama's residence. He was captured before he reached the house. Secret Service found Taranto's van parked near Obama's house. It contained a number of weapons and materials to make an explosive device.
From CBS News:
U.S. officials were worried because Taranto had made threats during recent livestreams on social media against a public figure. He also had an open warrant on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol. He wasn't in Obama's neighborhood by mistake, a U.S. official noted.