Man wanted for January 6 riot was apprehended today near Obama's home with weapons cache and explosive materials

Remember when Rep. Andrew Clyde called January 6 terrorists "normal tourists"? Well, one of those tourists — who has an arrest warrant for his role in the assault on the Capitol — was arrested today when he was caught with bomb-making materials just blocks away from former President Barack Obama's Washington, D.C., home.

Taylor Taranto (37) of Seattle, Washington, was spotted in the neighborhood by Secret Service agents, and he started running towards Obama's residence. He was captured before he reached the house. Secret Service found Taranto's van parked near Obama's house. It contained a number of weapons and materials to make an explosive device.

U.S. officials were worried because Taranto had made threats during recent livestreams on social media against a public figure. He also had an open warrant on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol. He wasn't in Obama's neighborhood by mistake, a U.S. official noted.

BREAKING: January 6 terrorist and county @GOP webmaster, Taylor Taranto, who had an active January 6-related warrant, was arrested running toward Obama's DC home. Police found multiple weapons and a Molotov Cocktail type of explosive device.https://t.co/howJF3q83U https://t.co/JQZordTbHU pic.twitter.com/IfyWCgcGf4 — Bryan Dawson🇺🇸 (@BryanDawsonUSA) June 29, 2023

#FBI arrested a suspect who threatened to bomb@PresidentObama's house in #Kalorama #WashingtonDC , he is apparently was wanted in Jan6 event, he is a white man in his thirties #breaking pic.twitter.com/0EbbWh6oNi — Nadia Bilbassy Charters ناديا البلبيسي (@nadia_bilbassy) June 29, 2023

Taylor Taranto #AstroNot

This video is still live on his Facebook and his identity has been known for over 2 years. ⏳⌛️ pic.twitter.com/aMZHV1cY7B — Joce (@jocejocejoe) June 29, 2023