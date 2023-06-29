The DCU's new Superman, David Corenswet, talks about his nerdy interests and wanting his own John Williams theme in an old interview

So, can we be real? James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC cinematic universe kind of knocked it out of the park with their casting for Lois Lane and Clark Kent.

Rachel Brosnahan of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel fame was basically born to be Lois Lane, and the entire run of her hit Amazon comedy series serves as a test reel for Lois' wit and no BS attitude.

However, the decision to cast David Corenswet as Superman might be even better. Corenswet doesn't only look the part, but the actor has spoken on several occasions about his desire to play a more optimistic version of the Man of Steel.

During a newly-resurfaced interview with Entertainment Weekly from 2019, he revealed that he always wanted to play Superman, and would do things differently to Henry Cavill. "I would love to see somebody do an upbeat, throwback," he said. "I love the Henry Cavill dark and gritty take, but I would love to see the next one be very bright and optimistic." "It came to my attention before the internet got a hold of me," he said back in 2019. "But my pie-in-the-sky ambition is definitely to play Superman."

In the video linked above, Corenswet talks about his love for both Star Wars and Calvin and Hobbes comics, but the primary takeaway from the clip is how the actor claims that he would love to have his own John Williams theme song.

This casting might have been written in the stars, folks.